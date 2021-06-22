It’s never easy to sign a backup for one of your most established players, as any incoming signing will need to accept that they are unlikely to play.
It’s clear that Kieran Tierney will start every game for Arsenal when he’s fit, but he does have some bad luck with injuries and it means Arsenal need to sign some kind of deputy who may have to play a decent chunk of games.
Any signing would either need to be a young player with the potential to push on or a veteran player who wants to step up to a bigger club, but Ryan Bertrand may now be on his way to Leicester City:
Expect Leicester City will win the race for Ryan Bertrand now. They are in pole position with Arsenal having been interested.
— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 22, 2021
This move has been in the works for a while as we reported a few months ago that he was stalling on a new deal because there was interest from Brendan Rodgers’ side, and he probably has a better chance of pushing for a regular starting spot with the Foxes.
He would’ve been a solid addition for Arsenal to fill a position of need and there’s the added bonus that a fee wouldn’t have been required, but it looks like they now need to look elsewhere.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
hello and welcome
I just want to share something about Arsenal to be honestly Arsenal are going no where may time will tell but believe me arsenal are shambles since the transfer market opened nothing is happening up to now we have been going this way all years nothing changed if look around we have free agents on market good ones but we haven’t even tried one and we busy offering small amount of money when we know that those offers will be rejected it is nothing more but just to kill time. Guys if we have to look around to day we have stars that we can test in our team and cheap ones but we busy with unknown players and sticking with players who are not going to give us EPL we had this types of team but we managed to freeze and let them go and not replacing them OK we have Saka, smith and willock we can use this guys just to keep us in EPL but not a trophy we are nothing with this kids the be plan is to sell them am sure they will give you 70million and take the money buy good and proven players just like Diabala, coutinho something like that we tried our way of going to unknown one now its time we change we can’t keep this way its not beneficial for us as supporters this way can only be OK with the owners with this way we will be sacking our bosses changing board every time but nothing will change
goog bye