‘This smells of an Edwards coup’ – These Liverpool fans convinced Reds should sign ‘bargain’ star ‘on the cheap’

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Several Liverpool fans on Twitter have suggested that the club ought to sell Nat Phillips and bring back Ozan Kabak from Schalke this summer.

Kabak signed for Liverpool on a short-term loan deal in the January transfer window, initially appearing in the starting XI before being displaced towards the latter stages of the campaign.

Nat Phillips, alongside Rhys Williams, held down the fort during Liverpool’s top four run-in, and what a cracking job they did.

However, football is a fickle game, and the fans have notoriously short memories. That has, unfortunately, cost Nat Phillips here, with some Reds fans on Twitter wanting him replaced.

Liverpool Twitter account @LFCTransferRoom shared a report by Der Westen which claimed that Schalke have been left with no choice but to sell Kabak on the cheap this summer.

Ozan Kabak

Ozan Kabak in action for Liverpool

Some Liverpool fans in the replies have revealed their openness to the idea that Kabak would be signed to replace Phillips, even though the big centre-back was exemplary last term.

Some ‘thanks’ this is for all his contributions…

