‘This smells of an Edwards coup’ – These Liverpool fans convinced Reds should sign ‘bargain’ star ‘on the cheap’

Several Liverpool fans on Twitter have suggested that the club ought to sell Nat Phillips and bring back Ozan Kabak from Schalke this summer.

Kabak signed for Liverpool on a short-term loan deal in the January transfer window, initially appearing in the starting XI before being displaced towards the latter stages of the campaign.

Nat Phillips, alongside Rhys Williams, held down the fort during Liverpool’s top four run-in, and what a cracking job they did.

However, football is a fickle game, and the fans have notoriously short memories. That has, unfortunately, cost Nat Phillips here, with some Reds fans on Twitter wanting him replaced.

Liverpool Twitter account @LFCTransferRoom shared a report by Der Westen which claimed that Schalke have been left with no choice but to sell Kabak on the cheap this summer.

Ozan Kabak could be available for significantly less money. With player’s lack of appearances for Turkey at the EURO’s having ruined Schalke’s plans. They can’t afford to pay his wages so they need to sell him, and now they’ll have to do it for a bargain price. [Der Westen – ??] pic.twitter.com/1RO15rJV0H — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 22, 2021

Some Liverpool fans in the replies have revealed their openness to the idea that Kabak would be signed to replace Phillips, even though the big centre-back was exemplary last term.

Some ‘thanks’ this is for all his contributions…

Sell Nat, get Kabak in. Who says no? — Callum (@Cxllumj) June 22, 2021

This could be why we didn’t make it permanent as if he going to be less then 18 mill then it is even more of a bargain and apparently if Nat is to leave we want 15 mill then we buy kabak Id be happy he’ll be a top defender in a few years I reckon — Matthew Taylor (@Matthew46012930) June 22, 2021

@aidenm28 sell Phillips £12/15m then bring in Kabak on the cheap ? pic.twitter.com/qnCTo5l5aF — RossAC1984 (@Ac1984Ross) June 22, 2021

This smells of an Edwards coup/deal…..sell Nat for £15

million and buy Kabak for a pittance..hmmm ?? — Andy sleeman (@SleemanAndy) June 22, 2021

With Phillips possibly leaving we could get him in for less than what we’ll get for Nat. — Lee ??? (@mightyreds88) June 22, 2021

We will sign him now because Phillips will be sold and we will use that money to sign him — Liverpool FC (@LiverpoolFan_20) June 22, 2021

KEEP HIM AND SELL NAT PLEASE — sean? (@SeanMG__) June 22, 2021

