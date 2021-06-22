Burnley and Brighton are reportedly both keen on a potential summer transfer window deal for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The 24-year-old has shone for Liverpool in recent times, having done a solid job when called upon to cover for Jurgen Klopp’s injury-plagued Reds side last season.

MORE: Liverpool make surprise transfer U-turn

According to Goal, Phillips’ impact has seen his value “rocket” since last year, and it’s got two Premier League clubs showing an interest in a potential deal.

Burnley and Brighton are both being linked with Phillips by Goal, and the report adds that the player himself could also be open to leaving Anfield.

Liverpool recently signed Ibrahima Konate as a big-name purchase for their defence, and that will surely push Phillips back down the pecking order, especially as Klopp will also hope to have Virgil van Dijk fit again in time for the start of the new campaign.

Phillips would do well to move to a team like Burnley or Brighton in order to continue playing regularly and showing what he can do at this level.

LFC fans will surely appreciate the former Bolton youngster for stepping up in difficult circumstances last season, even if he doesn’t look likely to be quite good enough to stay at a club of this size for the long-term.