Liverpool ready to sanction surprise sale as five Premier League clubs line up for potential transfer

Liverpool are reportedly ready to allow Neco Williams to leave the club this summer in a somewhat surprise move.

The 20-year-old looks a promising young talent and gives Jurgen Klopp some much-needed depth in the right-back position, though it seems he could be on his way out of Anfield for just £10million, according to Goal.

The report names a long list of potential transfer suitors for Williams, with Leeds United, Aston Villa, Burnley, Southampton and Norwich City all said to be keen on a deal.

Williams has made 25 appearances for the Liverpool first-team and has looked fairly solid and reliable whenever he’s been called upon, though there’s no doubt that Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the clear first choice at right-back.

This could mean Williams is now pushing to move on in pursuit of more regular playing time, but one imagines most Reds fans would rather see him go out on loan.

Liverpool may have other plans, though, and it seems they’d be prepared to sanction a permanent sale for fairly cheap.

This seems risky, especially after the nightmarish season LFC just had due to injuries, with Williams surely an important backup player in case Alexander-Arnold ends up missing a lot of games next term.

Klopp doesn’t really have any other options to fill in at right-back, with Joe Gomez capable of playing there, but looking far more comfortable as a centre-back as he lacks the same attacking prowess as a full-back.

If Liverpool do let Williams go, this could be a move they live to regret.