Liverpool decide not to sanction star’s transfer away as he’ll feature more prominently next season

Liverpool have reportedly decided they won’t be selling Kostas Tsimikas in this summer’s transfer window.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have been impressed with what they’ve seen from Tsimikas in training, and they expect him to have a more prominent role in the first-team next season.

The Greek left-back didn’t feature much for Liverpool last season, and it won’t be easy for him to get in ahead of Andrew Robertson in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Still, it seems any Liverpool transfer rumours suggesting that Tsimikas could be on his way out of Anfield are wide of the mark, with the 25-year-old likely to get more playing time in his second season at the club.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope Tsimikas can have more of an impact soon, but he’s surely never likely to be much more than a squad player for the Merseyside giants.

All top clubs need good backup options, however, and it looks like Tsimikas can be that for LFC.