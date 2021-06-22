Man United have growing belief they can sign Spain star after Euro 2020 after going “all out” for transfer

Manchester United reportedly have growing belief that they can clinch the transfer of Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres later this summer.

The Red Devils have been going ‘all out’ to sign a new defender in this transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News, and a deal for Torres could be struck after Euro 2020.

United fans will surely be pleased with this news, as Torres looks ideal for the club’s needs right now as they look for much-needed upgrades on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Man Utd supporters noticed Torres’ performance in the Europa League final, with the Spain international looking solid for Villarreal as they beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Gdansk.

Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane has also been linked with United in that position, as per another report from the Manchester Evening News, but Torres would be another fine purchase.

MUFC were not far off challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title last season, finishing in second place, but it’s clear that more strengthening is still needed if they are to emerge as serious contenders to get their hands on that trophy next term.