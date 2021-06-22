Confirmed: Manchester United announce four pre-season friendlies, including meeting with Red Devils legend

Manchester United have confirmed four pre-season friendlies for the summer as they prepare to take on Premier League sides Brentford and Everton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will also travel for away games against Queens Park Rangers, and against Derby County, managed by club legend Wayne Rooney.

Man Utd announced these pre-season fixtures on their official site today, and you can see the dates and venues for each game below…

Derby County v Manchester United

Pride Park

Sunday 18 July KO: 13:00

QPR v Manchester United

Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Saturday 24 July KO: 15:00

Manchester United v Brentford

Old Trafford

Wednesday 28 July KO: 20:00

Manchester United v Everton

Old Trafford

Saturday 7 August KO: 17:00

United fans will no doubt be looking forward to coming up against Rooney’s Derby side, as it will be intriguing to get a look at how their all-time leading scorer is getting on in management.

The coronavirus pandemic likely means that international travel will be tricky this summer, and that could force United and other English clubs to stay and play friendlies in this country as opposed to their usual tours around the world.