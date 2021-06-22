Journalist reveals how close Manchester United are to reaching Jadon Sancho agreement with Borussia Dortmund

Patrick Berger, Chief Reporter at SPORT1, has spilled the beans on Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho while appearing on the Stretford Paddock.

Man United’s interest in Jadon Sancho is one of the worst kept secrets in the game. The Red Devils have long been pursuing the former Manchester City academy star, but without any breakthrough – at least not yet.

The supporters will be hoping that this summer Man United will learn from their mistakes of last time around and pay what’s necessary to get him through the door. Yet, the parties still appear to be a little way apart.

Speaking on the Stretford Paddock, Chief Reporter at SPORT1, Patrick Berger, has provided some insight into just how far Dortmund and Man United are from reaching an agreement over Sancho’s sale.

Berger revealed that Man United are offering €85M including add-ons, while Dortmund are demanding €90M, but also with the guarantee that they’ll see every penny of it.

It remains to be seen if either side is going to bow to the other, but considering this has been dragging on for such a length of time already, it’s difficult to see that happening.

Sancho being with the England camp at Euro 2020 does allow Man United a certain about of time to haggle, but they do run the risk of missing out for a second summer running.

