Manchester United have held talks with representatives of Jadon Sancho alternative, journalist claims

Patrick Berger, Chief Reporter at SPORT1, revealed during an interview with Stretford Paddock that Manchester United have held talks with Kingsley Coman’s representatives.

Man United are being heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, as they have been for some time. Fabrizio Romano’s latest agreement suggested that all parties are optimistic an agreement can be reached.

However, with Man United having missed out on Sancho last summer, and subsequently not signed the right winger they desired, those pulling the strings at Old Trafford will be wary of history repeating itself.

bayern munich kingsley coman

Kingsley Coman in action for Bayern Munich

According to Patrick Berger, Chief Reporter at SPORT1, they have identified a potential alternative to Sancho, should the deal fall through again – Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Berger revealed while appearing as a guest on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel that talks had already been held between Man United and Coman’s representatives over the possibility of a move.

You imagine that Coman is merely a contingency plan for Man United, and a move ought not to come to fruition, but considering what a pig’s ear they made of the Sancho situation last summer, who’d be surprised if they did it again?

