It appears as though Harry Maguire will be handed his return from injury when England face Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 Group Stage clash tonight, according to the Athletic.

David Ornstein, who has been spot on with lineup leaks relating to the Three Lions so far this tournament, writes that Gareth Southgate is expected to hand the Manchester United captain his return.

Maguire missed the Red Devils’ final four games of the Premier League season and also their Europa League final to Villarreal, the 28-year-old will replace Tyrone Mings in the starting lineup.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Aston Villa though as Jack Grealish is also expected to start for England, marking his second appearance after he came off the bench against Scotland on Friday night.

This echoes what Southgate had to say in the pre-match press conference, those comments from the boss also suggest that another player that recently returned from injury will feature, Jordan Henderson.

It looks like Southgate will have his preferred partnership of John Stones and Maguire to call on once more tonight, this has been the former defender’s go-to centre-back partnership in recent years.

Maguire will have the chance to get back up to speed tonight after a solid season with United ended in injury nightmare, this will be crucial if Southgate is planning to go with the 6ft4 defender in England’s first knockout clash, whoever that may be against in the Round of 16.