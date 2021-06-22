Menu

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United’s pursuit of three transfer targets

Manchester United FC
Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about the latest major Manchester United transfer news as the Red Devils pursue three potential targets.

Man Utd continue to work on signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to Romano via his official Twitter account, but a centre-back is also one of their main priorities.

As per Romano in his tweet below, Pau Torres and Raphael Varane are the players United are looking at in that area of the pitch…

Varane has been a long-term target for United, while Torres is also attracting interest due to a release clause in his Villarreal contract.

Romano insists, however, that his buy-out fee is actually €65million, not the €50m that has been reported in some outlets.

MUFC fans would surely take either of those defensive players as upgrades on the unconvincing duo of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho remains a top target for Manchester United

pau torres villarreal

Pau Torres is also on Manchester United’s radar

raphael varane

Raphael Varane could be another option for Man Utd to strengthen at the back

Despite spending big on Harry Maguire a couple of years ago, the England international has not had the desired impact due to the lack of a top quality partner alongside him.

If United could land Sancho and one of those defenders mentioned, they’d surely be a very different prospect in the title race next season.

