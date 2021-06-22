A Manchester United ‘boss’ has reportedly commented on the rumours that Kingsley Coman is a transfer target for the club, according to a breaking update from SPORT1 reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg reports that a Red Devils official has branded Coman ‘very talented’ in comments on rumours that expressed the club’s unwillingness to comment on rumours – yeah you read that right.

One of SPORT1’s chief reporters has found that Coman, actually wants to extend his contract with Bayern Munich, but those around him are pushing for an exit.

SPORT1 detailed in an earlier report that the 25-year-old is contracted until 2023 but is asking for a massive salary raise to €20m-a-year, which the Bavarians wouldn’t even offer to David Alaba.

Plettenberg has now shared that Coman’s father, a family friend named Benoit Menye and intermediary Pini Zahavi are forcing the attacker to move clubs.

Update #Coman: Bosses are sure that KC wants to extend. But they know that his father, Benoît Menye (family’s friend) & Zahavi are forcing his move to ???????. A boss from #MUFC told me: “We do not comment on rumors. We have scouts all over the world & Coman is very talented.” @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 22, 2021

Coman, who is currently away with France for the Euros, could be the kind of player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs, he’s won league titles with Bayern, Juventus and PSG, plenty of domestic cups and the Champions League with the Bavarians in 19/20.

The wide-man, who primarily features on the left but is just as threatening on the right flank, may be the perfect type of serial winner to bring the winning culture that United clearly lack at this moment in time.

Coman started 33 of his 39 appearances for Hansi Flick’s side this season, scoring eight times and showing his previously overlooked ability as a creator with 15 assists.

If Coman is to stick to the desires of his family and Zahavi, Bayern’s last real chance to sell the quality attacker for a respectable fee would be next summer, a year before his current deal expires.