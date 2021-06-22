Manchester United are reportedly in a strong position to seal the transfer of former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos.

The experienced Spain international is a free agent this summer after recently announcing his time at the Bernabeu had come to an end after a legendary 16-year career with Real.

According to Todo Fichajes, United are now negotiating a deal with Ramos, who looks set to join the Red Devils on a two-year contract after they made him a priority target at the back.

This follows a recent report the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness, which claimed that Ramos would favour a move to Man Utd over their rivals Man City.

The 35-year-old still looks like he has plenty to offer at the highest level, and could make a similar impact at Old Trafford as fellow veteran centre-back Thiago Silva had at Chelsea last season.

United also had a lot of joy with the signing of veteran forward Edinson Cavani, so could do well to bring in a real proven winner like Ramos.

The Manchester Evening News have reported on MUFC being eager to sign a new centre-back this summer, with Villarreal’s Pau Torres also mentioned as one of their top targets.

Torres might well be the better long-term option, but even if United only get Ramos playing at his best for a year or two, he could have a significant impact and give them the upgrade they need on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.