Medical planned: Arsenal set to miss out on Championship starlet as Premier League side close in on £12m transfer

There’s no doubt that Arsenal need to improve the first-team squad this summer, but it was always going to be interesting to see what type of players they brought in.

David Luiz has moved on so another defender may be needed, while it would make more sense to get someone who could play straight away over another William Saliba-type signing who may need years to develop.

Stoke City defender Nathan Collins has impressed in the Championship and he does look ready to step up to the top flight, while Arsenal had been linked with a move for him over the past few weeks.

Ultimately it now looks like he’ll be on his way to Burnley instead, with Eurosport reporting that a £12m fee has been agreed and a medical is now planned to get the deal over the line.

He should be a solid addition for Sean Dyche and it sounds like Stoke also needed to raise some funds so this will certainly do that.

From Arsenal’s point of view he would’ve been seen as more of a developmental signing so it won’t feel like an immediate blow, but it could be another transfer regret if he goes on to blossom.