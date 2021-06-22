Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is attracting attention ahead of next season with two clubs vying for his signature.

Phillips is part of the Reds’ plans for the future, but it appears a deal could be sanctioned despite the 24-year-old making 17 Premier League appearances for the first-team last season.

And a move for Phillips is proving an attractive option, with Burnley and Brighton said to be eyeing a move for the centre-back, who is likely to see reduced opportunities at Anfield this season following the return of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk from injury.

Goal report Phillips is well aware he may have to move on to get regular opportunities, and while Liverpool are yet to make a decision on his future, the feeling is that a deal could be done for the right price.

The report claims Burnley and Brighton are best placed as things stand, but Newcastle United and Southampton are also said to be making enquiries.

It’s claimed Liverpool would be reluctant to sell Phillips with Klopp a big fan of the centre-back who played an important part as the Reds claimed a top-four finish last season.

But Phillips is now 24 years of age, and given the senior centre-backs returning to fitness at Anfield across this summer, he is well aware playing time could be significantly reduced with little sign of any real opportunities.

As things stand, Phillips has two years remaining on his contract, and he recently told Goal of his plan to seek some assurance of regular football.

He said: “The plan at the moment is to go back to Liverpool for pre-season and just go from there, really.

“Every player wants to be playing games, and at the stage I’m at, I need to be playing games for my development. I think if you look from my first game last season to my last, there was development and I felt a lot more confident and comfortable. I want to keep that progression.

“In terms of Liverpool, they obviously play a huge amount of games every year. Game-time is never guaranteed for anyone, but it would depend on whether there’s enough opportunity within those games for me, I guess.”