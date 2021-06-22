Menu

Newcastle United set to offer wide man new long-term deal amid Porto and Burnley interest

Newcastle star Jacob Murphy is a man in demand, but the Magpies are keen on tying him down to a new contract, according to Sky Sports.

A late-season surge saw Newcastle avoid relegation to the Championship and secure a 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

After all they endured throughout the campaign, and all the contempt towards manager Steve Bruce, that’s not a bad result at all.

Bruce will no doubt be keen to keep his group together and build upon the work they have done to date, rather than have high-profile departures.

Jacob Murphy in action for Newcastle vs Arsenal

However, as is reported by Sky Sports, 26-year-old wide-man Jacob Murphy is attracting interest from both Burnley and Porto.

Murphy was a key piece of Bruce’s puzzle last term, so the fact he has just one year left to run on his contract will no doubt concern him.

Sky Sports report that Newcastle have no interest in selling Murphy and instead will open talks to tie him down to a new contract.

It remains to be seen if that’s the path the player wishes to go down.

