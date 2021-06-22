Menu

Newcastle United make contact for three Man United players

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce appears to be leaning on his connections at Manchester United as he begins planning his summer transfer plans.

It has recently been reported that the Magpies have made contact with the Red Devils’ hierarchy over the possibility of bringing defensive trio Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams to St. James’ Park.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Northern side are on the lookout to replace defender Florian Lejune.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to also be looking to rebuild his own backline as the club continue to sound out a new centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire.

If Solskjaer gets his wish and lands one of several top defensive targets, given the plethora of defenders already among their ranks, it’s virtually a given that the Norweigan will have to offload in order to recruit.

The Athletic note that following initial enquiries for the United trio, Bruce has requested to be kept in the loop with regards to any of the player’s future.

