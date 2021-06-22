Chelsea news: Premier League new boys confident of striking loan agreement for midfielder

Norwich City are hopeful of signing Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan, according to The Athletic.

Gilmour was only sporadically given opportunities by Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel last campaign, but when he did feature, the Scots quality as a midfield player shone through.

As a result, he earned himself a call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 campaign, where he starred against England at Wembley on Friday night.

While his Euro 2020 campaign has been derailed by a positive coronavirus test, you imagine this is just the beginning for Gilmour, who has a bright future ahead of him.

The Athletic report that the expectation is that he will spend next season out on loan, with Chelsea keen to ensure he is playing sufficient football to continue his development.

The report claims that Norwich City are confident of striking a deal to take Gilmour on loan for the season, which would be an excellent addition to the Premier League new boys’ squad.

Norwich have already parted ways with Emi Buendia, who signed for Aston Villa. While the players are hardly comparable, Gilmour would provide a much-needed injection of quality in the midfield area.

