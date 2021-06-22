Pundit believes Leeds will find it hard to reject Real Madrid approach for star midfielder

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has weighed in on the recent reports linking Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips to a shock move to Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central recently claimed that Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the midfielder ahead of a possible move.

Phillips’ stature within top-flight European football has recently rocketed, particularly in light of his recent international form while representing England in this summer’s Euros.

Following a commanding performance in his country’s group opener against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, Phillips continues to see his name linked with a move to one of football’s most illustrious clubs.

Expected to return to action for the Three Lions later on Tuesday when Gareth Southgate names his side to play the Czech Republic in Group D’s final match – Phillips will likely be the focus of attention once again.

Reacting to the recent links, Campbell feels that although Phillips’ Yorkshire-based club will likely want to retain their star man, should a bid come in from Real Madrid, the Whites will find an approach tough to turn down.

“Why not Real Madrid?” Campbell questioned.“Carlo Ancelotti had a good look at him last season.

“He plays the same position as Casemiro, who is probably top three in the world at that role but Real Madrid need midfielders. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are on the wrong side of 30 now. They are pushing on now and the midfield needs to be rejuvenated and re-jigged.

“I’m a big fan of his and I 100 per cent believe he could play for Madrid and join them but at the end of the day he is a Leeds boy and he is happy there.

“When the big teams put in a big money offer it can be very difficult for a club, even if it is your boyhood club, to turn it down.”