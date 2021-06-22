Real Madrid’s Ancelotti and Perez at loggerheads over £38m star watched by Spurs and Napoli

According to recent reports, it hasn’t taken Carlo Ancelotti long to disagree with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Despite only being named as the club’s latest manager earlier this month following his shock exit from Everton, Ancelotti already appears to be upsetting the apple cart at the Santiago Bernabeu after it has been claimed the Italian and Perez disagree over a potential summer sale of midfielder Marco Asensio.

That’s according to a recent report from Don Balon, who claims Ancelotti would like to try and reignite the Spanish midfielder’s stagnating career, whereas Perez would rather offload for a fee of around £38m (€45m).

Interestingly though, although the outlet claim there are not many potential suitors for the once highly-regarded Asensio, two clubs who have been watching the midfielder are Italian side Napoli and Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Asensio, 26, joined Real Madrid in 2015 following a £3.5m move from Mallorca.

Since arriving in the Spanish capital, the attacking midfielder has gone on to feature in 193 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 59 goals, along the way.

However, with just two years left on his current deal, it will be interesting to see which one of Ancelotti and Perez gets their own way come next season.