Report claims German side have completed the signing of Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona’s transfer policy has been a bit of a shambles in recent years, with a mixture of big-money transfers that haven’t worked out, veterans with no sell-on value and a few talented youngsters who were never going to get a chance to prove their worth in the first-team.

Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis would fall into the final category there as he was largely kept in Barca’s B team, but he did arrive after an impressive season with Groningen in the Eredivisie so his talent was obvious.

The path to the first team was blocked off for him so he went on loan to Germany with Osnabruck, and it appears he did enough there to earn a permanent move to Hamburg.

Hamburg have had a tough time lately as they struggle to climb out of the second tier, but a report from Transfermarkt has indicated they’ve bolstered their ranks next season with the signing of Reis from Barca on a permanent basis.

He proved himself in the division last year so he deserves the step up in terms of club size, and he’ll be hoping to play a huge role in taking Hamburg back to the Bundesliga.