Rio Ferdinand believes there is only one defender who can deal with Inter Milan and Belgium star Romelu Lukaku.

The former Chelsea striker scored again on Tuesday as Belgium made it three wins from three at Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Finland, who must now wait to find out if they have done enough to progress as a best-placed third-place team.

Lukaku now has three goals from as many games having come into this summer’s competition on the back of a 24-goal Serie A season when he helped Inter Milan win the title.

The 28-year-old has rather literally gone from strength-to-strength since leaving Manchester United in 2019, and Reds legend Ferdinand believes that, physically speaking, there is only one defender in world football who can deal with Lukaku.

“The big thing there is the defender,” Ferdinand said on Match of the Day. “He controls the situation.

“The minute the defender touches him (Lukaku) and feels him then with his strength and power. He knows where he is.

“He then controls the whole situation. I don’t think any defender, apart from Van Dijk, physically who could be able to deal with that.”

The key word in Ferdinand’s analysis is ‘physically’.

The physicality of Lukaku’s game has rarely been lacking, but he has not always shown the consistency required to stand out at the top level of English football.

Having said that, the Belgian has proven that wrong since leaving Manchester United where he was often given a difficult time of things by supporters.