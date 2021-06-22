Spurs one of four Premier League clubs to enquire about Serie A goalkeeper

According to recent reports, four Premier League clubs have made an enquiry to Serie A side Fiorentina over the possibility of signing goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

That’s according to a recent report from Viola News (via Sports Witness), who claims Southampton, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur have all recently enquired about the goalkeeper.

Dragowski, 23, joined Fiorentina in 2016 following a £2.25m move from Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Having arrived in Italy as a teenager, Dragowski was loaned out for the second half of the 2018-19 season to domestic rivals Empoli.

After featuring in 14 matches and keeping three clean sheets during his short term loan, the 23-year-old then rejoined his parent club and forced his way into the side’s first team.

Having now racked up 77 senior appearances, the Polish shot-stopper, who has two years left on his current deal, is seeing his name linked with a summer move to some of England’s biggest clubs.

It has been noted that all four clubs have ‘asked for information’ from Fiorentina on their keeper and although interest is thought to be at an early stage, there is a suggestion that things could ramp up in the coming weeks.