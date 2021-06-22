Video: Celtic’s Callum McGregor gives Scotland hope with a stunning strike vs Croatia

Scotland actually started the game tonight with a ton of energy and they looked the more likely, but Hampden just fell silent after Croatia opened the scoring and the result was only going to go one way.

Steve Clark’s men did start to wake up going into the break, and it was Callum McGregor who finally got Scotland on the scoresheet in Euro 2020 with a brilliant goal:

SCOTLAND ARE ????? ???????? Callum McGregor has his first international goal and what a time to get it! ?#ITVFootball #Euro2020 #CROSCO pic.twitter.com/G0jlHvKYEa — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2021

CALLUM McGREGOR SCORES HIS FIRST EVER GOAL FOR #SCO ? (? @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/3dGviy0WjV — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 22, 2021

McGregor is usually all left foot so there wasn’t a lot of confidence in the ball going on target, but it’s such a clean strike and it’s game on.