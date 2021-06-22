Menu

Video: Celtic’s Callum McGregor gives Scotland hope with a stunning strike vs Croatia

Celtic FC
Scotland actually started the game tonight with a ton of energy and they looked the more likely, but Hampden just fell silent after Croatia opened the scoring and the result was only going to go one way.

Steve Clark’s men did start to wake up going into the break, and it was Callum McGregor who finally got Scotland on the scoresheet in Euro 2020 with a brilliant goal:

McGregor is usually all left foot so there wasn’t a lot of confidence in the ball going on target, but it’s such a clean strike and it’s game on.

