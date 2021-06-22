Video: ‘Half of it!’ – Jose Mourinho reacts to trophy cabinet question with hilarious response

Jose Mourinho fired back with a trademark quip when he was questioned on the trophy cabinet that sat behind him in an interview with talkSPORT this morning.

Sky Sports and talkSPORT presenter Laura Woods asked the Portuguese icon to share which bits of silverware were inside, with it catching the host’s eyes as the ‘most glittering’ cabinet she’s ever seen.

Mourinho, who will now take charge of Roma in a new job that was secured just two weeks after his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur, hilariously replied with ‘half of it!’.

The 58-year-old left Woods and co-host, former Premier League striker Darren Bent, in fits of laughter with his response.

? @Laura_Woodsy: “Your trophy cabinet, do you mind telling us what is there?” ? José Mourinho: “Half of it!” Brilliant line from José Mourinho who has the best Zoom background ever. ? pic.twitter.com/pljj5HaCzr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 22, 2021

It’s no surprise to see that Mourinho only has enough space at home to fill a trophy cabinet with half of his honours…

The passionate manager has 25 pieces of major silverware to his name – that’s not even including individual honours like the several Manger of the Year/Season awards he’s picked up over the years.