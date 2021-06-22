Video: Jack Grealish proves his worth for England with a great assist for Sterling’s goal vs Czech Republic

Jack Grealish is the kind of player who can cause chaos when he gets on the ball and he gets fans off their seats, so only Gareth Southgate will know why he didn’t unleash him properly against Scotland last week.

He has been given a chance from the start tonight against the Czech Republic, and it will surprise nobody to hear that he’s created a goal, while Bukayo Saka also showed some nice touches in the build-up here:

Pictures from ITV Sport

Raheem Sterling also does well to put the ball in the back of the net, and England now look to be in control of the group.