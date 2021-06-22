Roma manager Jose Mourinho has weighed in on the current argument surrounding which attacking midfielder Gareth Southgate should start for England against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Although it is often said that you can never have ‘too many’ options, Three Lions boss Southgate appears to be struggling to find a way to get all his best international players firing.

The attacking midfield positions are causing Southgate a particular headache – with Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish both capable of playing in the same positions, fans have been critical over Southgate’s decision not to start the latter.

However, with Mount one of two England players forced to isolate until at least the 28th of the month, Southgate’s decision for his country’s up and coming final group game against the Czechs could be made a lot easier.

One person who believes the England manager absolutely must start Grealish, is Mourinho.

Speaking to TalkSport on Tuesday, the Portuguese tactician said: “When the teams lacks confidence, you need the ones who do not hide.

“The one who doesn’t hide is Grealish!”