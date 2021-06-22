(Video) Luis Suarez invents ingenious time-wasting method during Copa America

While in action for his country, Uruguay and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, showcased an ingenious time-wasting method.

Currently representing Uruguay in this summer’s Copa America, the former Liverpool and Barcelona man, best known for his relentless desire to win at all costs, was spotted during the latter stages of a game against Chile, pretending he couldn’t get his boot back on.

The striker’s decision to waste some valuable seconds on the clock proved effective after the game ended as it was, at 1-1.

With just one group game left to play, Uruguay, who sit in the last available qualifying spot, will be hoping their latest point will be enough to see them through to the knockout rounds – and it could all be thanks to Suarez’s unique time-wasting method.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports