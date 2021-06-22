Menu

Video: Luka Modric shows his class with an outside of the boot stunner for Croatia vs Scotland

The second half was perfectly poised tonight at Hampden with both Scotland and Croatia needing a win to progress to the next round.

It’s been all Croatia as Scotland have been happy just to sit off and let them dominate the game, and that lack of intensity in the press has probably just put them out as the ball is worked for Luka Modric to score a real beauty into the top corner.

Croatia’s first goal also came from static defending and a refusal to get close to the dangermen around the box, and it appears the solid defending we saw against England has deserted Steve Clark’s men tonight.

