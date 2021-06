Sergio Agüero received his first start for Argentina, and the FC Barcelona striker missed an unbelievable chance to give his national team the early 1-0 lead.

The Paraguayan defenders appeared to have wanted to head the ball over to Antony Silva. However, they were unaware that Agüero was in the vicinity and missed a chance to score a goal.

Perhaps it’s the rust for Agüero, who is starting in his first game in this Copa America for Argentina.

(video courtesy of TUDN)