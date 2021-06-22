Menu

(Video) Sevilla’s Papu Gómez strike opens up the scoring for Argentina against Paraguay

Copa America
In their first two Copa America fixtures, Argentina has struck first, and the trend against Paraguay continued.

Lionel Messi helped lead the Argentina attack before dropping the pass to Paris Saint-Germain’s Ángel Di María. The 33-year-old would find Papu Gómez, who would finish off the play with a goal.

The Gómez strike was his second total shot, nearly missing his first. Nevertheless, putting the Sevilla forward against Paraguay seems like it was the right call for Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni.

