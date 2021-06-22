Menu

Video: Scotland staring down the barrel after Nikola Vlasic gives Croatia lead in crucial Euro 2020 fixture

Scotland have been dealt a hammer blow in their efforts to progress to the Euro 2020 knockouts, with Croatia having taken the lead.

The Scots headed into tonight’s game knowing that only a win would do if they wanted to keep their Euro 2020 hopes alive.

Having drawn with England last time out, Steve Clarke’s men would have gone up to four points, which would have been enough to take them safely through.

However, with Nikola Vlaši? having scored for Croatia, Scotland have been left staring down the barrel.

