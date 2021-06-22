West Ham have been encouraged to ‘sign’ Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this summer amid transfer links by Dean Windass, who shared his verdict on the Welshman to Football Fan Cast.

Windass responded with ‘yeah’ when asked whether he thought Ramsey would ‘walk’ into the Hammers’ starting lineup, as David Moyes looks to strengthen in midfield this summer.

Calciomercato recently reported that the East London outfit were keen on the former Arsenal star, though no concrete proposal to Juventus has been made for the £15m-rated Welshman.

Windass’ positive verdict on a midfield that will ‘get you goals’ comes as Calciomercato state that the Bianconeri are looking to offload Ramsey this summer, after a disappointing spell in Turin.

According to a report last month from Italian outlet Il BiancoNero via SportWitness, Everton tabled a ‘serious’ and ‘intriguing’ offer to the creative midfielder.

Windass is convinced that Ramsey would ‘walk’ into the Hammers XI if he plays well at the Euros:

“Yeah.”

“If he has a good Euros because he’s on trial now. He will know he’s on trial, and Premier League teams will be watching him.”

“Has he gone to Italy because it’s easy and a slow pace? I would sign Aaron Ramsey because you don’t get many midfield players that get you goals, and he gives you that.”

Ramsey started all three of Wales’ group stage matches at the Euros and he’s shown that he’s still a dangerous threat with his penetrating runs from midfield, as seen in his key goal against Turkey.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham, who should perhaps be on the lookout for experienced players of this calibre ahead of Europa League football next season, would formalise their interest in a high-profile and injury-prone star like Ramsey.

Ramsey has been hit with injury troubles, which have hurt him throughout his career, during his time with Juventus, which have limited the ace to just 33 starts from his 65 appearances.

The ex-Arsenal favourite could be a very useful recruit for the Hammers as they hunt for more creativity, they’ll need to strengthen here as a permanent move for Jesse Lingard seems unlikely right now.