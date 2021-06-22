West Ham willing to pay €40M+ to sign Sevilla striker, player’s agent discusses his future

West Ham are willing to pay upwards of €40M to get Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri through the door this summer, according to El Desmarque.

With West Ham lacking a natural centre-forward, forcing David Moyes to field Michail Antonio centrally, you could have safely assumed that signing one this summer would have been high on their list of priorities.

En-Nesyri impressed for Sevilla last campaign, scoring a total of 24 goals in all competitions.

El Desmarque now report that the Moroccan has earned himself an admirer in West Ham, who have identified him as the player to solve their problems in the attacking department.

The report claims that the Hammers are ready and willing to pay more than €40M to convince Sevilla to sell, but even then, it doesn’t look as though they have as much hope of getting him through the door.

READ MORE: Wolves and West Ham United both keen on Burnley defender

Sport Witness translate quotes from the player’s agent, which categorically rule out the possibility of his client leaving Sevilla in the current transfer window.

“We don’t want to listen to any offers.”

“There are three teams from England, but he doesn’t want to leave. We don’t want to talk about this because En-Nesyri doesn’t want to leave Sevilla, and he’s staying in Sevilla this year.”

West Ham may well have to look elsewhere…

Click here for more of the latest transfer news