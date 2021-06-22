Wolves and West Ham United both keen on Burnley defender

According to recent reports, Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are both keen on signing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

Tarkowski, 28, joined Burnley in 2016 following a £3.6m move from Brentford.

Since his arrival at Turf Moor, the defender, who is now entering the final year of his contract, has featured in 182 games, in all competitions.

However, despite growing to become one of Sean Dyche’s most trusted defenders, there are increasing concerns the Englishman could be moved on this summer to avoid leaving for free next year.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who claim the commanding centre-back is wanted by both Wolves and West Ham.

It has been noted that despite recently recruiting Yerson Mosquera from Atletico Nacional, Wolves are still in the market for another defender.

Elsewhere, David Moyes is likely to delve into the summer transfer window at least once as he looks to continue the Hammers’ excellent domestic progression that saw them finish sixth last season.

