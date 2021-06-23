£34m transfer backed to ‘transform’ Arsenal as speculation grows

The potential Andre Silva to Arsenal transfer deal is being backed to ‘transform’ Mikel Arteta’s side if it goes through.

The Portugal international was in superb form in the Bundesliga last season, finishing behind only Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts in Germany, and ahead of Erling Haaland.

This has seen Arsenal and other top clubs linked with Silva in recent times, but it looks like the Gunners could now be moving into pole position.

Analysis from football.london pundits suggests this move could ‘transform’ Arsenal next season, giving Arteta new options to line up with all his best players.

Silva played in a variety of formations for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, and his presence in the team could certainly give AFC a new dimension and take the pressure off players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe to provide the cutting edge up front.

Arsenal fans will hope their club can continue to make progress on signing Silva, who looks sure to earn a big move sooner or later.

The north London giants just need to ensure it’s them winning this transfer battle, and not one of their rivals.