Arsenal closing in on potential £50million transfer which is leading Gunners ace to consider his future

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Brighton defender Ben White, which could lead to William Saliba considering his future at the Emirates Stadium.

This is according to a report from football.london, who suggest the Gunners are making progress on a deal to sign White, despite seeing their opening offer of £40million turned down.

It has previously been claimed by the Daily Mail that Brighton would ask for around £50m for White, so it could be that Arsenal are now closer to that kind of fee as they prepare to welcome the talented young England international.

Arsenal could do with strengthening in defence after a difficult season in 2020/21, with White looking an ideal long-term replacement for the departing David Luiz.

However, Mikel Arteta also has the talented young Saliba coming through, and it seems this deal could put the Frenchman’s future at the Emirates in doubt.

Ben White

Ben White has shone for Brighton and looks to be closing in on a transfer to Arsenal

According to football.london, Saliba is now considering his options as Arsenal close in on White, and another report from the Daily Mail has linked the 20-year-old with another loan move.

Saliba spent last season on loan at Nice, and the Mail claim the youngster could now head out on loan to Newcastle next season.

Arsenal fans will have mixed feelings about this, with White undoubtedly a fine signing, but with Arteta surely risking losing a very talented young player before really giving him the chance to show what he can do.

  1. Spaghetti Fuji says:
    June 23, 2021 at 7:08 am

    Keep Salina at Emirates and sign Ben white ,

    Reply
  2. Juli says:
    June 23, 2021 at 7:29 am

    Keep saliba and white 4 a serious competition

    Reply
  3. Jerry Otewa says:
    June 23, 2021 at 7:33 am

    Keep Saliba please he is a good defender no one I can compera to him right now in arsenal squad

    Reply

