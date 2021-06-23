Arsenal confident exciting midfielder will extend contract with talks underway

Arsenal are reportedly growing increasingly more confident midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe will extend his contract with the club.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims the young attacker is already in talks with the Gunners’ hierarchy over a new deal.

Smith-Rowe, 20, is a product of Arsenal’s youth academy. Having joined as a teenager, following an impressive breakthrough, Smith-Rowe has now cemented his place among the club’s senior first-team and gone on to become one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted attackers.

READ MORE: Achraf Hakimi expecting to become a PSG player, Chelsea interest used as leverage to get deal done

Since making his competitive senior debut at the end of 2018, the young Englishman has gone on to directly contribute to 14 goals in 45 matches.

However, in light of what has been a remarkable run of form, the young midfielder, whose current deal expires in two years time, has caught the eye of Aston Villa.

Recent reports have linked the midfielder with a move to Dean Smith’s Villians, however, Football London’s latest claim suggests the 20-year-old is likely to extend his contract at the Emirates beyond 2023.