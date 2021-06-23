Opportunity for Arsenal as star’s transfer talks break down at the final stage

There may be an opportunity for Arsenal to pounce for the transfer of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard if they still remain interested in him.

The talented young Frenchman has shone in his time in Scotland, and it looked like his fine form was set to lead to a move to Leicester City this summer.

MORE: Arsenal in talks over selling star to Premier League rivals

However, 90min report that Edouard’s talks with Leicester broke down at a late stage, with the Foxes now closing in on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka instead.

Given that Arsenal had also been linked with Edouard in a previous report from the Sun, it could mean the Gunners now have a chance to try again for a player who looked to be heading to one of their rivals.

If the 23-year-old is still available and keen on a move to the Premier League, Arsenal could do very well to snap him up and strengthen their attack for next season.

Mikel Arteta will surely be aware that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not at his best last season, while Alexandre Lacazette has never been the most prolific player in his time in England.

Edouard has shown great potential and could be the upgrade Arsenal need up front, having scored 74 goals in the last three seasons in all competitions.

Leicester would undoubtedly have been a tempting destination for Edouard after their impressive rise in recent times, but Arsenal remain a big name and would offer Edouard the chance to show what he can do in a more competitive league.