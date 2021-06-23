Menu

Arsenal set to offload a second player to Serie A as reports claim his exit is a done deal

Sometimes a transfer can be dragged out for weeks, much like Arsenal are seeing with Granit Xhaka’s potential move to Roma.

It’s still expected that the transfer will eventually go through, with the latest reports claiming that it should be done over the next few days:

It’s been thought for a while that Lucas Torreira might leave the Gunners this summer, but his potential exit has moved much quicker as Football Italia is now even going as far to say that his move to Lazio is a done deal.

They claim that his loan move with Atletico Madrid isn’t going to be extended and there’s no sign of a permanent deal, so it’s now expected that the move to Lazio will be another loan move but this time there will be an option to buy which could be worth up to €20m.

He’s another player who wasn’t getting enough chances to impress at Arsenal so it makes sense to cash in and put that money towards a replacement, so it will be interesting to see who they have lined up once Torreira and Xhaka are officially sold.

