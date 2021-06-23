Arsenal star finally expected to complete his permanent exit in the coming days

It’s natural that transfer talks will take a while just now if a player is still involved at Euro 2020, but it did feel like Granit Xhaka’s permanent move to Roma had been sorted out weeks ago.

He is still officially an Arsenal player for now, but a report from Gianluca Di Marzio has indicated that it should be completed in the coming days:

It’s an interesting one because you can absolutely see him going to Serie A and looking like an absolute warrior in Jose Mourinho’s systems, so Gunners fans may need to ready themselves for a period of reflection where they wonder why he was let go.

The reality is that he isn’t a player that Arsenal can build their midfield around just now and he never will be, while there’s always the feeling that his discipline will go and he’ll let you down when it matters most so moving on does make sense.

Hopefully the incoming fee gives Mikel Arteta some flexibility to strengthen the squad and find the perfect partner for Thomas Partey, but it does now look like this deal should be sorted out very soon.