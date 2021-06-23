Arsenal starlet still won’t get a first-team chance next season as eight clubs linked with a loan move

There are many things you can say about Mikel Arteta’s management style, but it’s fair to suggest that he’s absolutely consistent with his opinion on a player after making his initial mind up.
There’s something bizarre about the William Saliba situation as many seem to rate him as one of the best defensive talents in Europe, but Arteta seemingly refuses to think he’s even worthy of a first-team chance.
Arsenal’s defence was one of the stronger units last season in terms of goals conceded and the departure of David Luiz left an obvious gap for Saliba to fill, but a report from Footmercato states that won’t be the case.
It’s suggested that Arteta still doesn’t rate him and he doesn’t think he’s ready for senior football at the Emirates just now, and there are eight clubs from various countries who are willing to take him on loan.
Perhaps it is the best thing for his long-term development, but there will be Arsenal fans wondering who on earth approved the £27m fee that was spent on him when they had so many other holes to fill in the squad:
I get it, he doesn’t think Ballard or Saliba are ready for the premier league with arsenal at the moment. One has played international football, the other top flight football but only in France and cost £27m.
However, neither player was signed by Arteta, they are quite simply not his players and he needs more proof. Likewise he is not totally comfortable with Holding and Mavropanos or Xhaka, Elneny and many more.
We all want him to play this player that player sign this one sign that one, but he is the manager, so to judge him it has to be on the team that he assembles. That will be after this window. Come then of November he will be judged and he will remain as coach or be gone.