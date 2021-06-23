Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has reportedly agreed personal terms over a summer transfer window move to Lazio.

The Uruguay international has struggled to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium, despite initially looking a promising young player when he joined the club from Sampdoria back in 2018.

MORE: Arsenal closing in on stunning £50million signing

Torreira has since been in and out of the Arsenal team, and went out on loan to Atletico Madrid last season after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

It’s unsurprising that he now seems to be nearing an exit from the Emirates Stadium as football.london report he’s agreed personal terms with Lazio, though the two clubs still need to agree a fee.

Torreira could prove a fine signing for Lazio, as he’s shown in the past that he can flourish in Serie A, even if Premier League football wasn’t really for him.

It makes sense for the 25-year-old to try another spell in Italy in a bid to revive his career, with his season on loan in Spain with Atletico not really working out for him either.

Despite winning La Liga with Madrid, Torreira was never really a regular starter for Diego Simeone’s side.