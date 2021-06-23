Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals Gareth Southgate advice before superb Euro 2020 performance for England

Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka has revealed what Gareth Southgate told him before his superb performance for England in their Euro 2020 win over the Czech Republic last night.

The 19-year-old was the man of the match as England won 1-0 to finish top of their group ahead of the last 16 stages of this summer’s European Championships.

Arsenal fans already know all about Saka’s qualities after so many exciting performances in the Premier League last season, but this was the first time he really stepped up and put on a show for England.

Speaking after the game, Saka says Southgate just told him to express himself and play his natural game, and it certainly seems like this relaxed approach suited him well.

“He just told me go out there, play my game and express myself like how I played at my club all season,” Saka said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Sometimes that means obviously dropping in and driving at the opponents and I did that and got us up the pitch.”

England have plenty of fine options in the attacking midfield department, but Saka has surely made a case for himself after this performance, even if it would be a bit brave of Southgate to continue to play him ahead of more established names such as Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

Having said that, Mason Mount’s absence due to having to isolate after being in contact with Covid-positive Billy Gilmour could mean Southgate is forced into trusting Saka once again later in this competition.