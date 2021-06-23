Brighton defender Ben White is now odds-on to seal a transfer to Arsenal this summer with bookies Ladbrokes.

The England international has been strongly linked as closing in on a move to Arsenal by football.london, and the Daily Mail have previously claimed that Brighton could sell him for around £50million this summer.

Arsenal could definitely do with a top signing at centre-back for next season, with David Luiz leaving at the end of his contract this summer, and with doubts over players like Rob Holding and Pablo Mari.

White’s fine form in the Premier League has shown what he’s capable of, and it would be interesting to see how he could make an impact at a bigger club like Arsenal.

It might not be too long now before we get to see this become a reality, with Ladbrokes informing us that White is now just 1/3 to join the Gunners.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “With David Luiz having left the club, Arsenal need a new centre-half, and it looks like they’ve found their man, if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

Ben White to join Arsenal this summer – 1/3