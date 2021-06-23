Arsenal face competition for Houssem Aouar but are now pushing harder for an even better signing

Arsenal are reportedly facing competition from Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners, however, may now be more keen to sign an even more exciting alternative in the form of Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, according to Le 10 Sport.

Camavinga, 18, has established himself as one of the most exciting players in Europe in recent times and would be a real statement signing by Arsenal if they could pull it off.

Le 10 Sport suggest the north London giants have been pushing harder for Camavinga than for Aouar in recent times, with the Lyon ace now perhaps more likely to join Atletico Madrid instead.

It seems inevitable that the classy French playmaker will get himself a big move in the near future, and Atletico’s strong relationship with Lyon is being tipped as a potentially decisive factor here by Le 10 Sport.

Arsenal fans won’t be too bothered if it means their club can land Camavinga instead, but it might be a risky game to play.

Aouar might have been more realistic for AFC, whereas Camavinga is surely also going to have other major suitors in the near future who could offer a more realistic chance of playing in the Champions League and challenging for major honours.