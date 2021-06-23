Achraf Hakimi expecting to become a PSG player, Chelsea interest used as leverage to get deal done

Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi is expecting to become a Paris Saint-Germain player, CaughtOffside understands.

With Inter in dire need of raising funds before the end of June, and the club hierarchy insistent that Romelu Lukaku will not be sold, Hakimi was earmarked as the player to be shipped on this month.

PSG and Chelsea have been the two sides most strongly linked with the Moroccan, but the player’s preference has always been to move to the Parc des Princes.

CaughtOffside exclusively revealed last week that Hakimi has PSG-supporting family members living in Paris, which led him to pursue a move to the French capital, ahead of European Champions Chelsea.

While at one point in time it looked as though Chelsea had seized control in the race to sign the wing-back, CaughtOffside has been told by a source close to the player that Hakimi and agent Alejandro Camaño have been happy to use interest from the Blues in order to apply pressure on PSG.

READ MORE: Chelsea exclusive: Achraf Hakimi decision could come down to family ties

PSG director Leonardo was personally in contact with Camaño earlier in the month, with both Hakimi and his representatives under the impression that the move would be swiftly completed.

With PSG’s efforts to sign the 22-year-old becoming half-hearted, Hakimi’s camp were happy to entertain interest from Chelsea, who were informally discussing player-plus-cash options with Inter.

CaughtOffside understand that, while it may be interpreted by some that Chelsea did not submit an official offer to Inter for Hakimi, the intention was very much real from Thomas Tuchel’s men to agree a deal with the Serie A giants.

Ultimately, the straightforward negotiations of personal terms between PSG and Hakimi, along with the fact that Inter are set to sell him for less than their initial €80M asking price, reflects just how intent the player was on getting this deal done.

He only ever wanted PSG – and it looks as though he’s going to get his wish.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news