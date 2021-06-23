Leicester City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester United wonderkid Chris Popov following talks.

The Foxes had Popov on trial at the club last season, though Man Utd still own the 16-year-old’s registration, with Leicester now working on a deal to snap him up when he turns professional at the age of 17, according to Football Insider.

Popov can sign an initial scholarship deal until then, and the report suggests there has been a breakthrough in negotiations, with the Welshman’s move to the King Power Stadium looking like edging closer.

Some Red Devils fans may well be disappointed to see a homegrown player moving on, with the club having such a proud record of promoting from their academy for many decades now.

Popov clearly seems to be rated highly as Leicester move for him, with the FA Cup winners always seeming to show they have a good eye for talent with some smart recruitment in recent years.

It might be a while before we see Popov in Brendan Rodgers’ first-team, but he looks a promising long-term addition for the club.