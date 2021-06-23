Menu

Leicester City closing in on signing of Manchester United forward following breakthrough in talks

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leicester City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester United wonderkid Chris Popov following talks.

The Foxes had Popov on trial at the club last season, though Man Utd still own the 16-year-old’s registration, with Leicester now working on a deal to snap him up when he turns professional at the age of 17, according to Football Insider.

MORE: Man Utd ahead of Chelsea in £45m transfer battle

Popov can sign an initial scholarship deal until then, and the report suggests there has been a breakthrough in negotiations, with the Welshman’s move to the King Power Stadium looking like edging closer.

Some Red Devils fans may well be disappointed to see a homegrown player moving on, with the club having such a proud record of promoting from their academy for many decades now.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United star wants Bundesliga transfer this summer
Tottenham hold “positive” talks over hiring Premier League manager
Police officer found guilty of manslaughter for the horrific killing of Dalian Atkinson

Popov clearly seems to be rated highly as Leicester move for him, with the FA Cup winners always seeming to show they have a good eye for talent with some smart recruitment in recent years.

It might be a while before we see Popov in Brendan Rodgers’ first-team, but he looks a promising long-term addition for the club.

More Stories Chris Popov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.