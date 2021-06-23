Menu

Leicester City interested in signing big name from Barcelona

Leicester City are reportedly interested in an ambitious transfer deal for Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has been a spectacular flop in his time at the Nou Camp, despite previously looking one of the finest players in Europe in his time at Liverpool.

It would be interesting to see if Coutinho could get back to his best with another spell in England, and it seems that could be on Leicester’s agenda this summer, according to Don Balon.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers managed Coutinho at Anfield and could be just the manager to get the 29-year-old firing again after his difficult spell in La Liga.

Philippe Coutinho is being eyed by Leicester City

It’s hard to imagine a player like Coutinho at Leicester, but in fairness, the 2015/16 Premier League champions are continuing to prove to be a club on the up as they won the FA Cup final last season and came close to finishing in the top four.

Coutinho could do well to move to the King Power Stadium and help Rodgers’ side keep on improving and challenging for honours and Champions League football.

