Deal agreed: Crystal Palace set to announce new manager subject to work permit approval

Crystal Palace FC
Lucien Favre is on the verge of becoming Crystal Palace’s new manager after agreeing a three-year contract, according to The Athletic.

Palace have been on the lookout for a new manager ever since Roy Hodgson’s departure at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Hodgson’s departure marked the end of an era for the Eagles, with an astute appointment required to ensure the next chapter is a successful one.

As per The Athletic, former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre is the man they have chosen to be Hodgson’s successor.

Lucien Favre celebrates with the DFL-Supercup

The report claims that Favre has already agreed terms with Palace, with the appointment becoming official subject to a work permit.

With Palace’s squad, or what remains of it following the flurry of departures, due to return on July 5th, Palace will be keen to get this signed and sealed as soon as possible.

It’s difficult to imagine a work permit being difficult to acquire for a manager with his pedigree, so you’d expect the deal to be officially announced in due course.

